Stellar Value Chain Solutions hires 5,000 employees ahead of festival season

Tech-enabled consumer supply chain platform Stellar Value Chain Solutions announced on Wednesday that it has hired 5,000 people in various roles ahead of the festive season to cater to the growing demand in e-commerce and other segments such as fashion lifestyle and retail, FMCG and consumer durables.



The new recruitments are done for business areas such as transportations, hub and sorting centres, and warehousing facilities. Positions have been created in metros as well as non-metro cities such as Indore, Lucknow, Raipur, Coimbatore, Jammu, etc.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions has scaled up headcount and strengthened its supply chain network to meet the increasing consumer demand from both e-commerce and consumer retail segments.

The company has also rolled out 12 mn sq ft Grade A warehouse infrastructure fully compliant with Built-to-Suit (BTS) norms and state-of-the-art design.



"With markets gradually opening up ahead of the festive season and the number of consumers shopping online steadily growing, we have decided to step up hiring to meet the anticipated surge in consumer demand both in online shopping and offline retail. With added manpower, warehousing space and tech-enabled infrastructure. We'll help our clients offer superior customer experience during the festive season," said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

The company recently launched 1 million square feet of warehousing facilities in Hosur in Tamil Nadu, and Banur in Punjab to offer fulfilment and distribution services to companies in sectors such as e-commerce, consumer durables and retail.