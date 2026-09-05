Tata-owned JLR faces financial pressure: Plans 4,000 UK job cuts as sales fall, US tariffs squeeze margins

The Times, UK, reported that JLR is expected to formally announce its redundancy programme on Monday, after employees were informed late Friday about the planned announcement. The company currently employs around 34,000 people in the UK, including workers at three sites in the West Midlands and a facility in Halewood, Merseyside. Its operations also support an estimated 120,000 jobs across the British supply chain.

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The job cuts come as JLR attempts to strengthen its finances amid a downturn in sales. The Economic Times reported that the company’s revenue declined by nearly 10% in the quarter ended June 2026, while pre-tax profit fell by more than two-thirds to £109 million. JLR CEO PB Balaji is facing pressure to reduce costs and improve financial discipline.

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US tariffs add pressure

The report stated JLR is particularly exposed to the US market, which accounts for 29% of its sales, making North America the company’s largest market. The carmaker has been affected by the 10% US tariff on cars imported from the UK, adding to the pressure on margins and demand. JLR was also hit by a cyberattack last year that disrupted its global operations for several months.

JLR told The Times that it needs to adapt to changing market conditions. The company told Bloomberg News that: “Over the past three years, we have strengthened our House of Brands and transformed our product portfolio for the next generation.” It added that it was targeting “approximately £1.7 billion of savings over the next two years” and seeking to reduce its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles.

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The company also said it had informed employees and trade unions that it was opening a voluntary redundancy programme. “Today, we informed our colleagues and trade union partners that JLR is opening a voluntary redundancy programme offering salaried and management team members the opportunity to leave the business,” JLR said, according to The Economic Times.

The restructuring comes amid broader challenges for European automakers, including weaker demand, higher costs and growing competition from Chinese manufacturers.