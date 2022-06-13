TCS adds 100 new jobs in US' Minnesota; eyes 50% growth in STEM education

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it is planning to grow its footprint in Minnesota by expanding its hiring program in the coming year and accelerating its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 50 percent more students and teachers.

Bloomington, Minnesota is home to one of the 30 facilities in the U.S. and supports enterprises including Ameriprise Financial and Best Buy.

Currently there are more than 1,000 employees in the state – including 400 who were hired within the last five years – helping companies along their growth and transformation journeys through consulting services, industry experience, advanced technology, and intellectual property, TCS mentioned.

Governor Tim Walz said, “We’re incredibly excited that a global leader in STEM jobs and education programs is expanding here in Minnesota, adding over 100 new jobs to our economy. Minnesota knows that when our people thrive, our businesses thrive. Our strong tradition of innovation and investing in skills and job training make Minnesota an ideal destination for partnerships with high-tech businesses like TCS. We look forward to continuing this partnership and working together to help prepare Minnesotans for successful careers in STEM.”

Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman of North America, TCS said, “TCS is committed to expanding our presence in Minnesota and finding talent in the North Star State to provide local businesses with innovative solutions to their biggest challenges."

TCS added that over 42,000 students in the U.S. and Canada have been directly impacted by goIT, and 75 per cent of students in Minnesota benefitting from goIT belong to groups currently underrepresented in computer science.



