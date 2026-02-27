Tech layoffs 2026: Jack Dorsey-led Block cuts over 4,000 jobs, affected employees to get 20 weeks of salary

Block, an American financial services provider for consumers and merchants, founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, cut more than 4,000 jobs. Confirming the development, Dorsey wrote on X that he is reducing the manpower in his organisation massively.

“We’re reducing our organisation by nearly half, from over 10,000 people to just under 6,000," he wrote. Detailing the two choices he had, Dorsey said, “I had two options: cut gradually over months or years as this shift plays out, or be honest about where we are and act on it now. I chose the latter.”

Advertisement

Why was the decision taken?

Dorsey said that the layoffs were not done due to financial weakness, adding that the business is strong with growing gross profit and improving profitability.

Pointing at a structural shift, Dorsey wrote, "We're already seeing that the intelligence tools we’re creating and using, paired with smaller and flatter teams, are enabling a new way of working which fundamentally changes what it means to build and run a company. And that's accelerating rapidly."

What will employees get?

In his post, Jack Dorsey mentioned that affected employees would receive 20 weeks of salary and an additional week per year of tenure, equity vested through the end of May, 6 months of health coverage, their corporate devices, and $5,000 to support their transition.

Advertisement

International packages will vary on a country-by-country basis. He added that everyone affected would be notified on the same day.

"We're not going to just disappear people from slack and email and pretend they were never here. communication channels will stay open through Thursday evening (Pacific) so everyone can say goodbye properly, and share whatever you wish. I'll also be hosting a live video session to thank everyone at 3:35 pm pacific," he added.

He added that he would want the situation to feel awkward and human instead of efficient and cold.

What about those who stay?

For those staying in the company, Dorsey was absolutely blunt. "I made this decision, and I'll own it. What I'm asking of you is to build with me. We're going to build this company with intelligence at the core of everything we do - how we work, how we create, how we serve our customers."

Advertisement

He added that the customers will feel this shift as well, and the team at Block will help them head towards a future where they can build their own features directly, composed of Block's capabilities and served through its interfaces.

Is Block the only one?

No, Block is not the only one. US tech companies, including Amazon and Meta, have also laid off employees in droves due to an AI-driven overhaul.