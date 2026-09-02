The jobs that didn't exist before: How new technologies are creating entirely new career paths

New technology, new career possibilities

AI was initially viewed largely as a technology-sector skill. Its applications, however, are now extending into areas including finance, education, retail and logistics.

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This is creating demand for professionals who understand both technology and the industries in which it is being applied. An AI and data science graduate, for instance, can explore technology as well as business-oriented roles, while students of design, psychology, sports science and liberal arts can learn how AI can be applied to their respective fields.

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“The Indian job market is becoming considerably more varied, and this is having a great impact on career planning for young professionals. The scope for career development is no longer limited to a few industries. Technology, digital enterprises, and emerging fields offer new career options based on combining different sets of skills," Mak told Business Today.

Careers at the intersection

The emerging opportunity is not necessarily about replacing one profession with another. Instead, technology is allowing professionals to combine existing expertise with new capabilities.

Computer science, AI, data science, management, design, psychology, sports sciences, liberal arts and creative disciplines can increasingly intersect with modern technologies.

Mak said the most encouraging aspect of these emerging careers is that they are “not just knockoffs of old career paths”, but are developing in response to new problems and technologies.

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“The most encouraging thing about many of these emerging career paths is that they are not just knockoffs of old career paths, but they are emerging because of new problems and new technologies,” he said.

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Skills may matter as much as degrees

As the career landscape becomes more fluid, simply obtaining a qualification may not be enough. Practical experience, problem-solving, communication, entrepreneurship and the ability to work across disciplines are becoming important elements of career readiness.

“The need is to develop professionals who will stay relevant as industries evolve. Strong fundamentals, practical experience, an interdisciplinary approach, and continuous upskilling are essential for young people to seize the opportunities that emerge,” Mak said.

For young professionals, the implication is clear: career planning may increasingly involve identifying where technology intersects with an area of interest, rather than choosing a profession based only on traditional job titles.