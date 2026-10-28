They logged in for a normal Monday. Hours later, nearly 550 Innodata employees had lost their jobs

Employees lose access to systems

“It started as an usual Monday morning, with all of us logging in and recording our attendance before starting our daily work. And it continued just like it usually does, all hectic and chaotic up until lunch time,” the employee told IndiaToday.in.

The first reports came from the Philippines, where employees said raters, quality experts, team leads and operational managers had been fired during a Zoom call.

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Some employees in India then checked the HR portal and found their payslips had been generated. According to the employee, the portal showed October 26 as the official date of resignation and the last working day.

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“We frantically reached out to our managers, who were also taken aback at the news,” the employee said.

“And while we were texting our HR team about the 'rumour,' one by one we started losing access to our official devices. Laptops were logged out, and official IDs deactivated,” the employee said.

Nearly 550 employees affected

IndiaToday.in has learnt that nearly 550 employees in India were affected by the layoffs. A termination email reviewed by IndiaToday.in confirms that at least one employee was informed that their employment with Innodata India Pvt Ltd would end on October 26.

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The email cited a “ramp-down of the business assignment” and said the decision was based on business and operational requirements, not individual performance.

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Employees seek answers

As access to company systems was cut off, employees turned to WhatsApp to find out who else had been affected.

“As panic spread, we opened a WhatsApp group and tried to trace our colleague who've met with the same fate. By late evening, we had almost 500 people, all clueless and in a state of panic,” the employee said.

“There has been no calls from HR, and we didn't receive the chance to even download our payslips and other important documents as even the access of the HR payroll app was revoked,” the employee said.

Innodata, a US-based data engineering and AI services company, had 10,107 employees globally as of December 31, 2025, according to its annual report. The company has not yet publicly confirmed the number of employees affected in India or the Philippines.