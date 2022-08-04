This city saw highest hiring activity in July: No, it's not Delhi or Mumbai

India’s hiring activity shot up in July, clocking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21 per cent, on the back of rampant growth across key sectors and metro cities, as per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index. The index peaked at 3170 in July, surpassing its previous high of 3074 which was recorded this February.

The ‘city of joy’ Kolkata topped the charts with a 42 per cent YoY growth in hiring activity followed closely by financial capital Mumbai at 36 per cent and Delhi-NCR at 25 per cent.

“Since the beginning of 2022, most key centres have been exhibiting positive hiring sentiment by registering an upward trend and marking double-digit growth,” the report stated.

In terms of emerging cities, Coimbatore continues to dominate for the second consecutive time by clocking a YoY growth of 70 per cent and sequential growth of 31 per cent. Apart from that, upcoming Tier-2 cities like Kochi, Ahmedabad and Vadodara also witnessed an uptick in hiring growth. Union territory Chandigarh, however, bucked the trend and witnessed an 11 per cent decline in hiring activity.

Sectorally speaking, the insurance sector is witnessing a surge in hiring activity owing to the in-demand health insurance products since the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic over 2 years ago and the recent monkeypox scare. It registered the month-on-month growth in July at 21 per cent followed closely by Oil & Gas/Power at 18 per cent and IT-Software at 16 per cent.

On a YoY basis, the travel & hospitality sector registered the highest growth in hiring activity at 68 per cent, followed by banking at 59 per cent and oil & gas at 48 per cent. The travel & hospitality sector also tops the chart in terms when measured of n the year-till-date (YTD) basis with a 95 per cent growth in hiring activity, followed by insurance at 65 per cent and banking, and financial services and insurance (BFSI) at 52 per cent .

The demand for people to fill up leadership positions was also at an all-time high in July. As per the Naukri JobSpeak Index, the demand for top management, i.e professionals with over 16 years of experience, saw the steepest uptick of 32 per cent YoY, followed by professionals with 13-16 years at 31 per cent. Other experience brackets also witnessed a positive hiring sentiment, led by 8-12 years at 24 per cent, followed by 4-7 years at 18 per cent and 0-3 years at 20 per cent.