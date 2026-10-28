Wage growth of domestic workers slower than others, says new ILO report

It noted that India is an important example where nominal wages of domestic workers increased, but the wages for other employees rose considerably faster.

It found that domestic workers earn just over half the average monthly wage of other employees. Domestic workers earn, on average, only 53.3% of the average monthly wage of other employees. Informal domestic workers fare worse, earning just 48.7%.

The report, released on October 27, came 15 years after the adoption of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189). While new estimates from ILO show progress in reducing informality among domestic workers in many countries, yet more than four in five domestic workers worldwide still work informally, often without effective labour and social protection, it highlighted.

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An estimated 66.5 million domestic workers, or 83.1% of the global domestic workforce, remain in informal employment—5.1 million more than in 2019—without effective labour and social protection, it said. Asia and the Pacific is home to 40.2 million domestic workers, about half of the global total.

“Progress in many countries shows that change is possible. But with more than 66 million domestic workers still in informal employment and their wages falling further behind those of other employees, much more needs to be done,” said Patrick Belser, Chief of the Informal Work Branch at the ILO.