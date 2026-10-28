Wage growth of domestic workers slower than others, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has highlighted that informality continues to be widespread amongst domestic workers and while wages have risen, the pace has been slower compared to other sectors. This is especially the case in India, it highlighted.
“Domestic workers earn just 53.3% of the average monthly wage of other employees; and 35.2% work at least 49 hours per week in their main job. In many influential countries, domestic workers’ wages increased, but at a slower pace than those of other employees, resulting in a widening relative wage gap—particularly among women, in Asia and the Pacific, and in lower-middle-income countries,” said the report.