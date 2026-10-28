Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
jobs
Wage growth of domestic workers slower than others, says new ILO report

Wage growth of domestic workers slower than others, says new ILO report

India an important example where nominal wages of domestic workers increased, but the wages for other employees rose considerably faster.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Wage growth of domestic workers slower than others, says new ILO report domestic workers earn just over half the average monthly wage of other employees.

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has highlighted that informality continues to be widespread amongst domestic workers and while wages have risen, the pace has been slower compared to other sectors. This is especially the case in India, it highlighted.

“Domestic workers earn just 53.3% of the average monthly wage of other employees; and 35.2% work at least 49 hours per week in their main job. In many influential countries, domestic workers’ wages increased, but at a slower pace than those of other employees, resulting in a widening relative wage gap—particularly among women, in Asia and the Pacific, and in lower-middle-income countries,” said the report.

Advertisement

It noted that India is an important example where nominal wages of domestic workers increased, but the wages for other employees rose considerably faster.

It found that domestic workers earn just over half the average monthly wage of other employees. Domestic workers earn, on average, only 53.3% of the average monthly wage of other employees. Informal domestic workers fare worse, earning just 48.7%.

The report, released on October 27, came 15 years after the adoption of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189). While new estimates from ILO show progress in reducing informality among domestic workers in many countries, yet more than four in five domestic workers worldwide still work informally, often without effective labour and social protection, it highlighted.

Advertisement

An estimated 66.5 million domestic workers, or 83.1% of the global domestic workforce, remain in informal employment—5.1 million more than in 2019—without effective labour and social protection, it said. Asia and the Pacific is home to 40.2 million domestic workers, about half of the global total.

“Progress in many countries shows that change is possible. But with more than 66 million domestic workers still in informal employment and their wages falling further behind those of other employees, much more needs to be done,” said Patrick Belser, Chief of the Informal Work Branch at the ILO.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more