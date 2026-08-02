When the paycheck stops: Would your finances survive a job loss?

That anxiety is no longer anecdotal. A new Finsafe India State of Financial Wellbeing at the Workplace FY2025-26 report, based on a survey of 4,532 working professionals, found that 55% of employees are not financially prepared to meet expenses if they lose their jobs, up from 51% a year ago.

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For millions of Indian employees, the biggest financial risk today isn't a market crash or a failed investment. It's losing a paycheck. The report describes fear of job loss as the "looming shadow" over employees' financial planning, finding that while employees are investing more and planning for retirement and their children's education, many have yet to build the financial buffers needed to withstand a sudden loss of income.

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A Layoff Is No Longer an Individual Crisis

Job loss is increasingly being viewed not as an individual's problem but as a family crisis.

According to the report, the consequences of unemployment now ripple across entire households. A lost paycheck can force families to dip into emergency savings, pause retirement contributions, liquidate investments, postpone children's education plans and even reduce financial support for ageing parents.

This growing burden is reflected in the return of India's "sandwich generation." After declining last year, concern about supporting elderly parents has almost doubled from 16% to 30%. At the same time, worries around retirement and children's education have climbed to 70%, suggesting that employees are balancing long-term aspirations with immediate financial anxieties.

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As more professionals support both children and ageing parents, losing a job is no longer just about replacing income; it threatens the financial stability of multiple generations.

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Planning for Tomorrow, But Unprepared for Today

Employees are increasingly planning for retirement and their children's education, yet preparedness for emergencies continues to lag.

Only 31% of employees have both an emergency fund and adequate insurance, up from 26% last year, while nearly 7 in 10 remain only partially protected or unprepared. Adding to the risk, 45% rely entirely on employer-provided insurance, which typically ends with employment.

This dependence carries significant risk because employer-sponsored health insurance typically ends when employment ends. With medical inflation running at 12-14% annually, coverage that appears adequate today can quickly become insufficient without personal health insurance or top-up cover.

The Investor's Paradox

Ironically, employees are becoming more active investors even as they remain financially vulnerable to a job loss. Mutual fund and stock market participation has risen from 46% in FY2023-24 to 58% this year. Yet the Finsafe report warns that many are entering financial markets before building the emergency savings and insurance needed to withstand an unexpected loss of income.

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Building Resilience Before Chasing Returns

The report argues employers should move beyond generic financial literacy programmes and focus on building financial resilience through emergency savings initiatives, payroll-linked savings, personalised financial wellbeing platforms and structured learning.

For employees, the message is simple: build resilience before wealth. Create an emergency fund, reduce debt, secure health and life insurance beyond employer cover, and develop financial habits that can withstand an unexpected job loss.

As Mrin Agarwal, Founder-Director, Finsafe India, notes: "Before employees chase growth, they need fundamental safety nets: emergency savings, adequate protection, debt discipline and informed planning. Employers who encourage these basics first do more than improve financial wellbeing; they help build a steadier, more resilient workforce."

The findings suggest that employees are becoming increasingly ambitious investors, but not necessarily more resilient. In an uncertain economy, financial success isn't defined only by how much people invest, it's equally determined by how well they can weather the day the salary stops.

