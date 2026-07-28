Will your child be job-ready by 2035? Why AI, robotics learning can give your child a head start for future jobs

The shift is already underway. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, AI, robotics, big data and automation will be among the biggest forces reshaping employment by 2030. Technology-led roles are projected to grow faster than most other occupations, while many traditional jobs will continue to evolve.

India is witnessing a similar trend. Recent hiring data suggests AI-related recruitment continues to rise even as overall hiring has moderated. Companies across sectors—including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, retail, logistics, engineering and education—are increasingly seeking professionals who can work with AI-enabled tools and technologies.

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This changing employment landscape means AI literacy is no longer limited to software engineers or technology specialists. Increasingly, professionals across industries are expected to understand and use AI in their daily work.

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Why parents should start early

According to Manish Gupta, Business Head at SHARD Centre of Innovation (Jalsa Ventures), waiting until college to introduce AI could put students at a disadvantage.

"By the time students reach higher education, many of their peers will have already gained years of practical exposure to AI and other emerging technologies. Today's children require early familiarity with AI tools, computational thinking, robotics and problem-solving, which will soon become as fundamental as computers and the internet," Gupta said.

He added that early exposure not only develops technical capabilities but also nurtures curiosity, creativity, confidence and adaptability—qualities that employers increasingly value.

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Gupta believes parents should treat AI and robotics like other extracurricular activities such as sports coaching, music lessons or coding workshops, rather than viewing them as specialised career paths meant only for engineering students.

He also stressed that parents of older students should not assume they have missed the opportunity.

"The earlier students begin, the greater their advantage will be in tomorrow's competitive job market," he said.

Building employability

Industry reports suggest India is already facing a shortage of AI professionals, with demand significantly exceeding the available talent pool. Unless AI skilling accelerates, the gap is expected to widen over the coming years.

Students who begin learning AI and robotics during school often accumulate years of practical experience before entering higher education. By the time they graduate, many already have project portfolios, hands-on exposure and familiarity with industry-relevant tools. These experiences can strengthen college applications, improve internship prospects and make graduates more attractive to employers.

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"A student whose resume already showcases AI and robotics projects immediately stands out from someone who has only completed standard coursework. Employers increasingly value demonstrated capabilities over purely theoretical knowledge. Students with prior exposure to AI tools adapt more quickly, contribute sooner and position themselves for stronger long-term career growth, leadership opportunities and even global mobility," Gupta said.

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As AI becomes as essential as digital literacy once did, experts believe preparing children for the workforce is no longer just about choosing the right school or college. Equipping them with future-ready technological skills, problem-solving abilities and adaptability may prove equally important for thriving in the job market of 2035 and beyond.