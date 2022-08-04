Work from office resumes in 35% companies after 2-year gap, shows survey

The pandemic - work from home spell may finally be coming to an end for employees of tech-based companies. A Colliers-Awfis survey has revealed that around 35 per cent companies have already witnessed a return of around 75-100 per cent employees back to office. The return to office, includes hybrid modes of work where employees come to work for a few days in a week.

An ebb in COVID-19 cases has helped building confidence in people to return to work. At the same time, about 74 per cent of the occupiers are looking towards distributed workspaces as a strategy to shift from location-centric to people-centric workspaces.

This will enable flexibility to employees while furthering productivity gains for businesses.

The Colliers-Awfis joint report explores the status of return to work across different sectors. It delves into how occupiers are likely to choose distributed workspaces and devise flex space strategies by understanding their current usage patterns and preferences.

According to the report, telecom and consulting saw around 75-100 per cent return to office while IT and New Technology saw around 25 per cent return to work trend. Among the workplaces which are witnessing a return to work, around 74 per cent are likely to adopt distributed workspaces while around 53 per cent prefer working in the hybrid format. Additionally, about 49 per cent occupiers are likely to adopt flex-centres to enable distributed workspace, followed by setting up their own offices in metro and non-metro cities.

“The survey reveals that as occupiers straddle business goals and employee wellbeing together, about 74 per cent occupiers are looking at distributed workspace, and more than half of the IT/ITeS companies prefer a distributed work model for their employees. Therefore, we can see opportunities for flex spaces not only in metro cities but also in non-metro cities. In fact, in non-metro cities, total flex spaces are likely to grow more than two-fold to 5.5 million sq feet by the end of 2022.” said Ramesh Nair, CEO – India, Colliers, said.

Amit Ramani, Founder and CEO, Awfis said, “The findings of the survey are a testament to the success of the distributed work model and subsequently of flex spaces in catering to the ever-evolved workspace needs of India Inc. The survey unveils that currently 74 per cent occupiers have adopted flex centres for their workspace needs given the multiple benefits associated with flex working. Going forward, 77 per cent occupiers will include flex spaces as part of their workplace strategy. We expect exceptional demand in the future, driven largely by large corporates for de-densification of existing traditional offices.”

“Keeping employee centricity at the forefront, 79 per cent of the occupiers feel that distributed workplace strategy will be highly beneficial to save time and money. Additionally, work-life balance, mental wellbeing and team productivity are fueled when opting for flex spaces,” said Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis.

