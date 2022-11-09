Young and tired: If you’re GenZ, you are probably the most burnt out and likeliest to resign!  

Burnout is the highest among GenZs (18-25 years) in India and they are at the highest risk of resigning from work, going by the findings of a study by instant messaging platform Slack. What’s more? It increasingly decreases with the older age groups.

The study, ‘Leadership and the War for Talent’, based on a survey of over 2,000 Indian knowledge workers, found that a good 58% of the GenZ are burnt out, while the number is 54% for Millennials (26-41 years). It drops further to 49% and then 36% for GenX (42-57 years) and Baby Boomers (58-75 years), respectively.

The trend is similar for age groups at risk of quitting as well. It’s highest among GenZ (73%) and progressively drops to 66%, 58% and 43%, respectively.

This comes as the world of work sees new terms such as the Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting enter the lexicon after the pandemic.

Slack’s new research, conducted by Honeycomb Strategy, was based on responses from more than 2,000 Indian knowledge workers within organisations of 100+ employees.

The research showed that half (54%) the Indian workforce surveyed is burnt out and 65% are considering moving jobs in 2023.

Retail employees are the most burnt out (59%) and are at the highest risk of quitting (69%). IT and Communications has the lowest burnout rate among knowledge workers at 51%, but they are equally at risk of quitting. The rate of burnout is almost the same across BFSI, Retail and Government and Defence at 58-59%. More than 60% of employees across these industries are at the risk of quitting.

Rahul Sharma, Country Manager, India, Slack said, “The last two years have litmus tested many aspects of workplace resilience, and an organisation’s ability to remain productive, and attract and retain talent. Organisations are looking for ways to minimise exposure to some of the more disruptive trends that have come off the upheaval of the last couple of years - such as employees quiet quitting or even being impacted by the broader ‘Great Resignation’. It’s a challenge that requires having the right digital infrastructure in place to remain productive and efficient, while also delivering a great employee experience. A digital HQ brings an entire organisation together to communicate, collaborate and solve problems, and it is also integral to employee engagement. Leaders must be finely attuned to their soft skills, which this study has revealed are now valued as highly by employees as salary, and how those skills are showing up in the organisation’s approach to flexibility, stability, wellbeing and culture.”

