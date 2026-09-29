YouTube’s India creator ecosystem generates 9.6 lakh jobs, ₹18,000 crore economic value: Report

Creator economy creates jobs beyond creators

The employment generated through YouTube is increasingly spreading beyond metropolitan centres. The report highlighted the emergence of creative clusters in non-metro cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi, where growing creator activity is generating demand for video editors, camera operators, scriptwriters and other professionals.

Monetising creators supported more than 3 lakh apprentices over the past year, further expanding the employment ecosystem around online content.

The number of Indian YouTube channels generating six figures or more in revenue increased by more than 30% year-on-year. More than 18,000 Indian channels have crossed the one-million-subscriber mark.

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For many creators, content creation has also become a primary livelihood. About 73% of creators who monetise content on YouTube said the platform was their primary source of income, according to the report.

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Indicator Latest figure Full-time equivalent jobs supported 9.6 lakh+ GDP contribution ₹18,000 crore+ Apprentices supported 3 lakh+ Channels with 1 million+ subscribers 18,000+ Growth in six-figure revenue channels 30%+ YoY Monetising creators citing YouTube as primary income 73%

Regional content opens up new opportunities

The job impact is also being supported by rising global demand for Indian content. More than 15% of watch time on content produced by Indian channels comes from viewers outside India, according to the report.

Regional-language and hyper-local content is gaining international audiences, potentially creating opportunities not only for creators but also for translators, editors, production teams and other creative professionals.

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The report said 81% of media companies with a presence on YouTube reported that the platform helped them reach global audiences. Indian channels uploaded more than 160 million hours of content over the past year.

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AI and digital skilling could reshape creator jobs

YouTube is also expanding its focus on digital skills and artificial intelligence. The company is working with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies under the “Create with AI” initiative.

At the same time, YouTube is rolling out AI-powered production tools, including conversational AI editing for Shorts and agentic channel-management features in Ask Studio.

The platform is also introducing AI Likeness Detection, alongside labels and disclosures for synthetic content.

As creators increasingly operate as small media enterprises, YouTube’s ecosystem is creating employment across content production, technology and creative services, with the impact extending from large cities to emerging regional hubs.

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(With PTI inputs)