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YouTube’s India creator ecosystem generates 9.6 lakh jobs, ₹18,000 crore economic value: Report

YouTube’s India creator ecosystem generates 9.6 lakh jobs, ₹18,000 crore economic value: Report

According to a report by Oxford Economics, YouTube’s creative ecosystem also contributed more than ₹18,000 crore to India’s GDP in 2025.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 7:55 PM IST
YouTube’s India creator ecosystem generates 9.6 lakh jobs, ₹18,000 crore economic value: ReportThe number of Indian YouTube channels generating six figures or more in revenue increased by more than 30% year-on-year. More than 18,000 Indian channels have crossed the one-million-subscriber mark.

YouTube’s growing creator economy supported more than 9.6 lakh full-time equivalent jobs in India in 2025, highlighting the expanding employment opportunities being created around digital content production.

According to a report by Oxford Economics, YouTube’s creative ecosystem also contributed more than ₹18,000 crore to India’s GDP in 2025. The findings indicate that the platform’s economic impact extends beyond individual content creators to professionals involved in production, editing, writing, marketing and other creator-support activities.

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Creator economy creates jobs beyond creators

The employment generated through YouTube is increasingly spreading beyond metropolitan centres. The report highlighted the emergence of creative clusters in non-metro cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi, where growing creator activity is generating demand for video editors, camera operators, scriptwriters and other professionals.

Monetising creators supported more than 3 lakh apprentices over the past year, further expanding the employment ecosystem around online content.

The number of Indian YouTube channels generating six figures or more in revenue increased by more than 30% year-on-year. More than 18,000 Indian channels have crossed the one-million-subscriber mark.

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For many creators, content creation has also become a primary livelihood. About 73% of creators who monetise content on YouTube said the platform was their primary source of income, according to the report.

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Indicator Latest figure
Full-time equivalent jobs supported 9.6 lakh+
GDP contribution ₹18,000 crore+
Apprentices supported 3 lakh+
Channels with 1 million+ subscribers 18,000+
Growth in six-figure revenue channels 30%+ YoY
Monetising creators citing YouTube as primary income 73%

Regional content opens up new opportunities

The job impact is also being supported by rising global demand for Indian content. More than 15% of watch time on content produced by Indian channels comes from viewers outside India, according to the report.

Regional-language and hyper-local content is gaining international audiences, potentially creating opportunities not only for creators but also for translators, editors, production teams and other creative professionals.

ALSO READ: DIAL files FIR against 63 social media handles over misleading Delhi Airport flood videos

The report said 81% of media companies with a presence on YouTube reported that the platform helped them reach global audiences. Indian channels uploaded more than 160 million hours of content over the past year.

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AI and digital skilling could reshape creator jobs

YouTube is also expanding its focus on digital skills and artificial intelligence. The company is working with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies under the “Create with AI” initiative.

At the same time, YouTube is rolling out AI-powered production tools, including conversational AI editing for Shorts and agentic channel-management features in Ask Studio.

The platform is also introducing AI Likeness Detection, alongside labels and disclosures for synthetic content.

As creators increasingly operate as small media enterprises, YouTube’s ecosystem is creating employment across content production, technology and creative services, with the impact extending from large cities to emerging regional hubs.

DO READ: Meta, MeitY get NHRC notice over anti-Modi political content featuring children on Instagram

(With PTI inputs)

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 7:55 PM IST
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