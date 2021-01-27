Biz EOD: 63 new COVID-19 vaccines soon; Sensex plunges 1,000 points; Xiaomi reclaims top position

As per the World Health Organisation's latest data, a total of 63 coronavirus vaccines are in clinical development and another 173 are in pre-clinical development. Sensex fell over 1,000 points in afternoon trade on Wednesday amid across the board selling, especially in market heavyweights. Xiaomi has reclaimed its number 1 position in the domestic smartphone market in the last quarter of 2020 with 26 per cent share, ahead of Korean electronics giant Samsung's 20 per cent. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Don't worry! 63 COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline, another 173 in the works

About 19 vaccines are going to be globally available in the coming few weeks and months. Of this, about nine have already got emergency use authorisation.

2. Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine works on UK strain too: study

The sera collected from Covaxin recepients (showing 99.6 per cent seroconversion following vaccination) neutralised the UK variants, ICMR said.

3. Sensex plunges over 1,000 points as traders book profit ahead of Union Budget

While Sensex crashed 1,078 points intra day to 47,269, Nifty lost 309 points to 13,929.

4. TikTok slashes staff but vows to stay put in India

The company said that while initially it had hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and would be resolved quickly, it wasn't the case.

5. Anti-China sentiment waning? Xiaomi reclaims No 1 position, Samsung slips to second spot

In the third quarter of 2020, Xiaomi had lost its leadership position in the market with a 3 percentage point fall in market share at 23 per cent which saw Samsung nudge ahead at 24 per cent.