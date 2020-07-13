Biz EOD: Airtel, Voda Idea's priority services banned; Google's new India fund; CPI inflation cross 6%

In a July 11 letter by TRAI has reportedly asked telcos to continue preferential services provisioned for the existing users, but barred them from making fresh provisions under their premium plans. Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai announced Google for India Digitisation Fund, a commitment of Rs 75,000 crore towards digitising the Indian economy. Retail inflation, measured based on Consumer Price Index, stood at 6.09 per cent in June. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Airtel and Vodafone Idea in a soup after TRAI bans preferential services

In a 10-point questionnaire sent to Vodafone Idea and Airtel, TRAI has reportedly asked telcos to explain as to why offering higher 4G speeds to one set of customers would not impact the quality of services for other users.

2. Why Google is tapping into India's digitisation story

Google's new India fund is a step towards unlocking the latent digital potential in the country and the economic opportunities it brings.

3. Retail inflation grew at 6.09% in June, food inflation eases to 7.87%

Meanwhile, inflation in food basket, or Consumer Food Price Index, eased to a nine-month low of 7.87 per cent. It was recorded at 9.2 per cent in the month of May.

4. Smartphone sales fall 30-40% in July so far amid import delays

The sales have dipped 30 per cent to 40 per cent week-on-week in the current month so far on account of import hurdles and production delays.

5. 'No plans to lay off anyone at Wipro,' says Rishad Premji; defends CEO's salary package

Premji says 93 per cent of company's employees are currently working from home; he adds that in past few months, Wipro has settled well into the new way of working and focus now remains on making clients successful.