Biz EOD: Arrests in PMC Bank case, Sunil Mittal backs Huawei, US official calls 'Howdy, Modi' historic

Promoters of HDIL group, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, were arrested for alleged fraud in the PMC Bank case. At WEF's India Economic Summit 2019, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji emphasised on the need to make technology accessible to all. Meanwhile, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that President Trump had gone out of his way to have a very good relationship with PM Modi. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. PMC Bank row: HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan arrested; assets worth Rs 3,500 crore attached

Rakesh is the executive chairman of HDIL, whereas Sarang is the managing director of the company. The government had issued a look-out circular to stop them from leaving the country

2. Digital revolution should be equitable, says Rishad Premji

Premji also said that the IT services industry has changed dramatically over the last 20 years from being enterprise-focussed to customer-focussed.

3. Huawei tech much superior than Ericsson, Nokia, says Sunil Mittal

Sunil Mittal said that large amount of economic value to big US companies like Facebook, Google, Snapchat rest on the people of India.

4. Top US official says Trump created history by attending 'Howdy, Modi!' event

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross says Trump has gone out of his way to have a very good relationship with PM Modi, and created history by joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high profile 'Hody, Modi!' event in Houston last month.

5. Your credit score is now key to fix your home loan EMIs

Credit score will be a key determinant for charging a higher or lower interest rate over the benchmark external lending rate under the RBI-mandated repo-linked interest rate mechanism.