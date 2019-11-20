Biz EOD: BSNL employees to retire rich; RBI takes over DHFL board; Grand i10, Xcent recalled

The state-run telecom operator BSNL recently announced a VRS offer which would pay every retiring employee a lumpsum salary of the remaining months of their service at the telco. The Reserve Bank of India has superseded the board of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). Hyundai Motors India has announced a recall for its Grand i10 and Xcent models in the country. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. BSNL VRS scheme to make employees lakhpati; highest payout to touch Rs 90 lakh

The BSNL VRS offer is quite generous since it would pay every retiring employee a lumpsum salary of the remaining months of their service at the telco.

2. RBI takes over DHFL board; R Subramaniakumar appointed as administrator

The Reserve Bank of India said that it also intends to soon initiate the resolution of DHFL under the newly approved Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules for financial services providers.

3. Jan Dhan Yojana data shows rural area residents using bank accounts more often

The lure for people to use Jan Dhan Yojana accounts is the attached benefits, which includes no requirement to maintain any minimum balance, a RuPay debit card with overdraft of Rs 10,000 and accident insurance.

4. CSB Bank to launch IPO this week; should you subscribe?

Formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, the private sector bank aims to raise Rs 410 crore by issuing fresh equity shares and offer for sale of shares by existing shareholders.

5. Hyundai recalls Grand i10, Xcent with factory-fitted CNG kits; here's why

According to Hyundai's information leaflet, over 16,400 models have been affected by the issue. Additionally, the South Korean auto manufacturer will not be charging any cost to the customer to fix the CNG filter assembly.