Biz EOD: BSNL employees to retire rich; RBI takes over DHFL board; Grand i10, Xcent recalled

Top stories from the world of business and economy
The state-run telecom operator BSNL recently announced a VRS offer which would pay every retiring employee a lumpsum salary of the remaining months of their service at the telco. The Reserve Bank of India has superseded the board of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). Hyundai Motors India has announced a recall for its Grand i10 and Xcent models in the country. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:
The lure for people to use Jan Dhan Yojana accounts is the attached benefits, which includes no requirement to maintain any minimum balance, a RuPay debit card with overdraft of Rs 10,000 and accident insurance.
According to Hyundai's information leaflet, over 16,400 models have been affected by the issue. Additionally, the South Korean auto manufacturer will not be charging any cost to the customer to fix the CNG filter assembly.