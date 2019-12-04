Biz EOD: Cabinet approves Bharat Bond ETF, Railways' performance slumps, IITs see 50 suicides in 5 years

The Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), which the Cabinet has cleared today, is the first corporate bond ETF in the country. Fiscal 2017-18 could be the worst year in terms of performance for the Indian Railways since 1951. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, in a written response to questions raised in the parliament, shed some light on the issue of student suicide. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Cabinet approves Bharat Bond ETF: All you need to know about the issue

Bharat Bond ETF will provide an additional source of funding for government organisations.

2. Indian Railways' operational efficiency may be at its worst since 1951

Railways posted the worst-ever operating ratio of 98.4% in 2017-18. The best-ever operating ratio was 74.7% in 1963-64.

3. Cabinet clears Personal Data Protection Bill; to be placed before Parliament

The Bill is likely to contain broad guidelines on collection, storage and processing of personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model.

4. Bata shoes: The Times They Are A-Changin

The biggest USP of Bata, claims Kataria, is ability to offer stylish designs at a hugely competitive price.

5. IITs see 50 student suicides in the past 5 years; 14 deaths in IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad saw some of the highest student suicides in the past five years.