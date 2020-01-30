Biz EOD: Coronavirus reaches India; Tata Motors' profit rises; CAG questions govt's disinvestment process

With the first confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus being diagnosed in Kerala, Dalal Street may soon catch the flu that was until now limited to global markets. Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,738.30 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, helped by aggressive cost-cutting measures and stronger performance from Jaguar Land Rover. Goods and Service Tax (GST) was introduced two and a half years back replacing various indirect tax laws like excise duty, service tax, value-added tax, etc. Now, eyes are on what could be the key themes/trends to watch out for in the next couple of years. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Coronavirus reaches India; will Dalal Street catch flu?

Coronavirus may have serious repercussions, not just to the economy worldwide including India, but also to the stock market due to global manufacturing dependence of components and raw materials on China.

2. Tata Motors posts Rs 1,738 crore profit in Dec quarter, revenue down 7%

The company said the consolidated results were benefitted from JLR recovery in China and 'Project Charge' cost-saving plan.

3. AGR fallout: Does Reliance Jio want Oil India, PowerGrid and GAIL to go bankrupt?

Reliance Jio, as per its own calculations, has paid more than three times of the dues estimated by the Department of Telecommunications.

4. What can GST Council do to augment tax collection; these are the key trends to watch out for

While the government is focusing on increasing compliances to bridge the gap, who knows what lies in future if it does not yield the intended results.

5. Bajaj Auto Q3 result: Profit rises 15% to Rs 1,262 crore; revenue up 3%

Bajaj Auto's total revenue from operations for the third quarter of current fiscal stood at Rs 7,640 crore, up 3 per cent from Rs 7,436 crore reported in the year-ago period.