Biz EOD: Credit for street vendors; free food to migrants; affordable houses for urban poor

As the part of an economic package to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown the government will provide special credit facility to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors, free food grain supply to 8 crore migrants for next 2 months and launch a scheme for affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) for migrant workers and urban poor to provide ease of living at reasonable rent. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Rs 5,000 crore special credit facility to support 50 lakh street vendors: FM

The government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors, says FM Sitharaman.

2. Free food grain supply to 8 crore migrants for next 2 months, says FM

About 8 crore migrants will be provided 5 kg of wheat or rice or 1 kg of chana for next 2 months, says FM Sitharaman.

3. Coronavirus crisis: What is 'One Nation, One Ration Card'?

By August 2020, 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states, which is 83 per cent of all the PDS population, will get covered by this 'One Nation, One Ration Card', FM Sitharaman said.

4. Coronaviru crisis: Here's what FM Sitharaman said about urban poor

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: The Finance Minister further added that 12,000 SHGs have produced 3 crore masks and 1.20 lakh litres of sanitisers amid the lockdown.

5. Govt to launch affordable rental housing for migrants and urban poor: FM

The scheme will be launched under the PMAY by converting government-funded housing in the cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes under PPP mode through concessionaire.