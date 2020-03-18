Biz EOD: Curious case of Yes Bank's m-cap; no respite for telcos; challenging times for exporters

The superficial rise in the YES Bank's share price for two reasons: the selling was curtailed with the new rule and the market completely ignored the future dilution in the bank's equity capital. The Supreme Court reportedly said that telecom companies have usurped money and don't want to pay even a fraction of the revenues earned. The exporters warn lack of business, coupled with fixed costs, would soon make many accounts technically NPAs. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. From Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore: The curious case of Yes Bank's market cap

The superficial rise in the YES Bank's share price for two reasons: the selling was curtailed with the new rule and the market completely ignored the future dilution in the bank's equity capital.

2. Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Tata Tele must shell out Rs 77,547 crore more for AGR dues

The Supreme Court reportedly said that telecom companies have usurped money and don't want to pay even a fraction of the revenues earned.

3. Anand Mahindra urges govt to allow private sector to conduct coronavirus tests

Currently, the government has only established 62 testing facilities for COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh, which as the highest population of any state in India only has three test centres. According to ICMR, each of these COVID-19 facilities is serving around 77 million people in UP

4. Coronavirus to hit Indian exporters hard, defaults may rise

Near lock down and quarantine in many advanced economies has given a jolt to the demand and added to the rising uncertainties with looming recessions in a large number of economies with consequent fallouts.

5. Coronavirus: Follow govt instructions or go to jail! There are enough laws

During the times of public health emergencies, governments can enforce reasonable restrictions on the fundamental right "to move freely throughout the territory of India.' for its citizens.