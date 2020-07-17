Biz EOD: Digital trade deal of 1998 costs developing nations $10 bn; COVAXIN starts human trials

1. Digital trade agreement of 1998 costs India, other developing nations $10 billion per annum

The paper, authored by Richard Kozul-Wright and Rashmi Banga, estimates the annual online global imports of ET to be $139 billion and the potential tariff revenue loss to developing countries to be $10 billion per annum.

2. Google loses ownership of URL blogspot.in; over 4.4 million users affected

People who post on the blogging platform are facing issues and not able to gain access to their blogs. Many web pages within Google's Indian blogging domain are inaccessible at the moment.

3. I-T dept refunds Rs 71,229 crore to over 21 lakh taxpayers amid coronavirus pandemic

Tax refunds include personal income tax refunds amounting to Rs 24,603 crore issued to 19.79 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds worth Rs 46,626 crore to 1.45 lakh taxpayers during the last 3 months.

4. Coronavirus vaccine update: COVAXIN human trials start at PGI Rohtak

Coronavirus vaccine: The human trial of COVAXIN has started in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

5. India responds to US probe on 'Google Tax', says it's not discriminatory

India reassures the United States that equalisation levy is entirely consistent with India's commitments under WTO and international taxation agreements.