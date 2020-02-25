Biz EOD: Donald Trump's Harley jibe; swine flu scare; Melania's 'happiness class'

United States President Donald Trump fired a fresh salvo at India on the high tariff regime on imported motorcycles in the country, citing the example of cult US cruiser maker Harley Davidson. In an alarming situation, six of the 34 Supreme Court judges are down with H1N1 virus, Justice DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday adding that he had requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions to tackle the emergency arising in the apex court. The First Lady of the US Melania Trump visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary school in Nanakpura, Delhi. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Trump's fresh 'high tariffs on Harley' jibe at India -- he's right and wrong!

Trump has often railed against countries like India with whom the US has a negative trade balance but the pointed reference to Harley Davidson has repeatedly put the spotlight on the company.

2. Donald Trump's India visit: 13-point growth agenda for Indo-US trade push

CII said the report has been launched at a time when there is a significant opportunity to give a major fillip to the US-India relationship, given the trade tensions with China.

3. Bengaluru to Meerut to Delhi, H1N1 virus spreading fast; time to hit the panic button?

37 tested positive for Swine flu in Meerut; 6 SC judges down; SAP closes India offices after 2 cases.

4. Average job creation falls to 4 month low in December: EPFO

For the month of November 2019, the EPFO made a downward revision of 1.54 lakh jobs, which is the biggest revision made for any month in the current fiscal.

5. Melania Trump attends 'happiness class' with students at Delhi govt school

FLOTUS also interacted with students and teachers at school in South Moti Bagh.