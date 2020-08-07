Biz EOD: FPI stakes falls; shocker for Patanjali; dial Tanishq for bling

The aggregate FPI ownership, as percentage of overall holdings, has incessantly reduced in the BSE-500 since September 2019. Madras High Court has injucted Patanjali from using the brand name 'Coronil' over trademark violations. Tanishq, the jewellery arm of The Titan Company, is looking at digital route as an important engine of growth in the COVID era, as consumers are increasingly opting for online shopping due to safety concerns.

1. FPI ownership in top 500 BSE companies hits 8-year low in June quarter

FPIs sequentially reduced stakes in almost two-third of BSE 500 stocks and their holdings in some 19.2 per cent companies have continually declined since Q2FY20.

2. Patanjali injuncted from using trademark 'Coronil', Madras High Court imposes Rs 10 lakh fine

Madras High Court on Thursday injuncted Patanjali Ayurved from using trademark 'Coronil' in connection to the products produced by it as immunity boosters.

3. Now buy jewellery via video call; how Tanishq is going digital in COVID era

The branded jewellery retail market has suffered a de-growth of over 70 per cent during the lockdown and jewellery brands have little choice but to capitalise on the digital medium for growth.

4. RBI allows separate resolution plan for stressed retail borrowers

Borrowers can avail the new resolution plan by December 31, 2020, and the same must be implemented within 90 days from the date of invocation.

5. BCCI, Vivo suspend partnership for IPL 2020

IPL 2020 updates: With Vivo's exit, the BCCI now has a tough task of finding a new title sponsor at a short notice in a market ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.