Biz EOD: Hero to sell Harleys in India; govt to challenge Vodafone's arbitration award; Ant Group IPO

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp announced that the two are entering into a partnership in India. The government will soon challenge an international arbitration ruling in favour of the Vodafone Group that quashed the I-T Department's retrospective tax demand of Rs 22,100 crore. Fintech giant Ant Group plans to raise over $34 billion by listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, making it possibly the world's largest IPO. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Hero MotoCorp to sell, develop Harley-Davidson bikes in India; deal signed

According to the licensing agreement, New Delhi-based company will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

2. Vodafone arbitration: Centre to challenge telco's Rs 22,100 crore tax case win

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has advised the government that the decision of an arbitration tribunal cannot contradict the law passed by a sovereign parliament.

3. Yes Bank to take physical possession of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group HQ in Mumbai

Yes Bank had taken 'symbolic possession' of Reliance Center after company failed to repay dues worth Rs 2,892 crore in July; Reliance Group says matter is sub-judice and it'll take all effective steps to protect its interests.

4. Anyone can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; Centre notifies law

With notification of UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020, twelve state laws have been repealed as a whole out of the 26 others adapted with changes and substitutes.

5. Ant Group IPO: 5 interesting facts about the world's biggest public offering

Backed by Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba Group Holding, the initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group is the world's largest.