Biz EOD: Indians withdrew Rs 84,461 cr cash; PM-CARES Fund goes tax-free; WHO admits error

1. Coronavirus: Anxious Indians withdrew Rs 84,461 cr cash to tank-up for lockdown

This was more than double the amount drawn two fortnights before that; RBI says Rs 53,000 crore was withdrawn -- a 16-month high -- in cash in fortnight ended March 13 when lockdown rumours were at its peak.

2. Coronavirus crisis: States announce electricity tariff cut, tax incentives to industrial consumers

Maharashtra government, which is facing one of its worst-ever public health crisis in the form of the coronavirus outbreak, has announced a steep reduction in industrial power tariff to prop up struggling industry.

3. Coronavirus: Employees can now claim 100% tax relief on PM-CARES Fund donation

The employees can get relief on the donation made through their employer by mentioning it in their Form-16, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a clarification.

4. Coronavirus pandemic: No community transmission in India, WHO admits error

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told a set of diplomats that there is no community transmission in India.

5. Coronavirus crisis: ICMR allows TB-testing machine to boost screening process

TrueNat machine is able to provide test results under an hour and can run up to 32-48 samples of multiple diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and TB. Additionally, the Truenat machine test would cost around Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,500.