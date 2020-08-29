Biz EOD: IndiGo market share soars; COVID-19 vaccine $6 billion market in India; SBI share rises 50% in 3 months

Even though the past few months have seen a dramatic drop in air traffic, market leader IndiGo has further consolidated its position by grabbing more market share. The market for coronavirus vaccine in India could potentially be $6 billion in terms of sales for the coming three years. The share of State Bank of India (SBI) is attempting a recovery to pre-COVID levels in line with benchmark Sensex. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. IndiGo market share soars to 60% in July; SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara struggle

IndiGo's market share has grown even as all other major carriers have reported loss in market share.

2. Decriminalising GST: Govt talks to industry bodies; rules to be overhauled

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has constituted a group of officers to complete consultation exercise with industry bodies.

3. Coronavirus vaccine to be $6 billion market in India

The market for coronavirus vaccine in India could potentially be $6 billion in terms of sales for the coming three years.

4. SBI share price rises over 50% in three months; here's what lies ahead

SBI share has gained from Rs 189 to Rs 225.90 in a month, rising nearly 20% against a mere 2.58% surge in Sensex.

5. Err! HDFC Bank submits unsigned financial results, apologises, sends signed one

HDFC Bank has issued an apology for submission of unsigned financial results for Q1FY21, owing to "certain logistic and connectivity issues" amid COVID-19 pandemic.