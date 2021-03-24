Biz EOD: Investor wealth rises 102%; people above 45 years can take COVID-19 vaccine from April 1

Investors have gained Rs 103.78 lakh crore in market wealth since March 23 last year when rising coronavirus cases and the resultant lockdown in 75 districts took a heavy toll on investor sentiment. Starting from April 1, people above 45 years of age (with/without co-morbidities) will be able to take vaccine against coronavirus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Investor wealth rises 102% since last year's historic market crash

On March 23, 2020, market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 101.86 lakh crore against market cap of Rs 205.64 lakh crore on Tuesday.

2. PLI scheme effect! This local manufacturer plans to invest Rs 500 crore in 3 years

Announced in 13 sectors, the PLI scheme has been launched to boost local manufacturing and make India a preferred export hub.

3. 19 equity mutual funds gave 100% returns in 1 year; should you invest?

2020 completely belonged to digital or technology and small cap space. In the absence of face to face meetings, technology made it possible to work from home, study from home.

4. Telangana govt employees to get 30% pay hike; retirement age increased to 61

Telangana government has completed the promotion process for 80 per cent of employees and the same for remaining employees and teachers will start soon, said CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

5. People above 45 years can take COVID-19 vaccine from April 1

Until now, healthline workers, frontline workers, people above 60 years, and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities were eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine shots.