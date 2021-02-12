Biz EOD: Koo's China link; why 5G spectrum prices need revision; PV production grows

The microblogging platform Koo, which shot to fame following some ministers joining the platform, has been surrounded with questions about its link with China. Passenger vehicles (PVs) production grew 11.14 per cent to 276,554 units in January compared to 248,840 units sold in the same month last year, the latest data put out by SIAM said. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Nationalistic Koo app's parent has Chinese investor

While KOO claims itself to be an Indian registered company, ethical hacker Elliot Alderson posted screenshots of the domain (kooapp.com ) registered on April 16, 2017 by Tao Zhou from China.

2. Rs 70 crore in UK vs Rs 492 crore in India: Why 5G spectrum prices need revision

Given that the government has not included this band in the upcoming auctions, the 5G services are likely to be further delayed in the country.

3. Investor wealth more than doubles from March lows as Sensex logs a 98% rally

The strong rally in benchmark indices has added Rs 102.29 lakh crore in investor wealth on BSE since March 23, 2020.

4. Indian pharma grows for 5th straight month; sales rise 4.5% in January

Growth in the Indian pharma market is expected to be linear ahead. The market has now grown for the fifth consecutive month and the momentum is likely to improve.

5. Passenger vehicle production up 11.14% in Jan; 3-wheelers see 72.38% dip: SIAM

Supply chain challenges, including the rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in smooth functioning of industry, says Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.