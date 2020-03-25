Biz EOD: Market bounces back; online grocers resume delivery; Census 2021 postponed

Sensex and Nifty recorded the biggest one-day gain since 2009 in percentage terms and closed 6-7 per cent higher, in line with global peers. E-commerce delivery boys will be able to flash identity cards issued by their respective firms - Flipkart, Big Basket or Grofers - as access pass and would zoom through the nationwide lockdown to deliver essential commodities. The first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) had been postponed until further orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Sensex logs biggest session gain since 2009; What triggered the bull run on D-Street

Market breadth favoured advances with the advance-decline ratio at 3:2. Only 4 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 11 of 50 scrips on Nifty closed in the red.

2. Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers to restart deliveries today

Delivery boys will be able to flash identity cards issued by their firms such as Flipkart, Big Basket or Grofers, among others, as access pass through nationwide lockdown.

3. Funds crunch post-Corona may force start-ups to shut shop

Many start-ups could fold up sooner than later as B2B and B2C transactions plummet as a result of lockdown and shutdown across the country.

4. Govt postpones Census 2021, NPR updation amid coronavirus crisis

The Census 2021 and updation of NPR were scheduled to be carried out from April 1 to September 30.

5. Who and how many are vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic

It is not difficult to identify the vulnerable-landless labourers, petty traders, tailors, barbers, construction workers, rickshaw/auto/Ola/Uber drivers and many others, nor is to reach them after the Jan-Dhan and Aadhaar programmes.