Biz EOD: Maruti S-Presso fails crash test; India Inc.'s views on PLI policy; Azim Premji's wealth philosophy

In a major embarrassment for its credentials as a manufacturer of safe cars, Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso has scored zero star for safety in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP. India Inc has given a big thumbs up to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decision to extend the production-linked incentive scheme to 10 manufacturing sectors. After Wipro's founder-chairman Azim Premji emerged as the most generous Indian for FY20, his son Rishad Premji took to Twitter to share something about his father's philosophy on wealth. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Shocking: Maruti S-Presso scores zero star for safety in crash testing

Two other cars -- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Kia Seltos were also tested and though they fared better than the S-Presso, none of them managed to get a very high rating.

2. New production-linked incentive policy: What Uday Kotak, Adi Godrej, others have to say

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, said that PLI for 10 champion sectors including steel, will increase the pace of India's manufacturing growth.

3. 'Never an owner': Azim Premji's son shares father's philosophy on wealth

Azim Premji donated Rs 22 crore a day or Rs 7,904 crore (in a personal capacity) in a year to emerge as the most generous Indian in FY20 and top list of India's most generous.

4. Digital news and current affairs content now under I&B Ministry

Digital news under I&B ministry: The ministry had told the Supreme Court in September that digital media needs regulating as it has a faster and larger reach.

5. US issued 64% less student visas to Indians in FY20, lowest in decade

The US State Department granted nearly 15,000 student visa (F-1) to Indian between October 2019 and September 2020, a drop of 64 per cent compared to the previous year.