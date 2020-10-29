Biz EOD: Mistry family's Rs 1.75 lakh cr claim; economy on path to recovery, says PM; punishment for Delhi air pollution

Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Mistry family claims Rs 1.75 lakh crore for stake in Tata Sons; goes to SC

"Tata Sons is effectively a two-group company, with the Tata Group comprising Tata Trusts, Tata family members and Tata companies holding about 81.6 per cent of the equity share capital, and the Mistry family owning the balance 18.37 per cent," Shapoorji Pallonji family said.

2. Economy is on path to recovery, says PM Modi; lists 5 top indicators

PM Modi says India has emerged as a friendly country in terms of investment, which is evident in foreign direct investment numbers; India has made steady recovery in manufacturing too, he adds

3. 'Rs 1 crore fine or 5-year jail': Punishment for Delhi air pollution

Under the new law, a 20-member committee will be formed to implement strict measures against pollution control. The panel will coordinate with states and identify problem areas besides conducting research on finding solutions regarding the problem of poor air quality in the Delhi-NR region.

4. Maruti Suzuki Q2 results: Profit flat at Rs 1,372 crore, sales up 10%

Maruti Suzuki Q2 results: During the quarter, the company registered net sales of Rs 17,689.3 crore, higher by 9.7 per cent compared to the same period previous year.

5. IndiGo Q2 results: Loss widens to Rs 1,195 crore, revenue plunges 65%

IndiGo Q2 results: For September quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 2,208.2 crore, a decrease of 68.9 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 506.6 crore, a reduction of 45.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.