Biz EOD: No festive boom for auto industry; Biden's economic policies; Tanishq withdraws another ad

Retail sale of automobiles in October gave a stark reminder of the magnitude of the challenge that confronts the domestic automobile industry. As the President-elect Joe Biden looks set to take charge in early 2021, the expectation of fresh stimulus targeted at supporting a large spectrum of US households and small businesses gets stronger. Tanishq has withdrawn another ad from Twitter that managed to ruffle some feathers. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1) No festive boom! Auto sales to consumer crash 24% in Oct

FADA says only 43 per cent of the dealers are feeling good about the festive season and only 33 per cent of them expect growth in November.

2) 5 ways Biden's economic policies are different from Trump's

As President Trump's regime comes to an end, global trade tensions look set to de-escalate and 'de-globalisation' concerns will likely abate meaningfully.

3) Tanishq withdraws another Diwali ad after Twitter fire

Tanishq removes new ad from Twitter after backlash: Sayani Gupta said that she would spend some time with her mother and would not burst firecrackers.

4) 'Don't invest in online pharmacy': Chemists body tells Ratan Tata, N Chandrasekaran

AIOCD, which has a membership strength of 8.5 lakh retail and wholesale medicine sellers, has been opposing online pharmacies ever since the government mooted the idea of allowing such players in the country.

5) PM Modi asks people to buy local products; promote 'local for Diwali'

When every person will buy local products with pride, will talk about local products, hail them and will take the message to others that our local products are so good, this message will go far, Modi said.