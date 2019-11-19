Biz EOD: Patanjali sees Rs 8,330 cr turnover, 50% BSNL employees opt for VRS, GST portal crashes

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved reported revenue of Rs 8,329.7 crore in the year 2018-19, the company said in its annual return filling. Over 77,000 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd have sought voluntary retirement under the 'BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme - 2019'. The GST portal crashed on Tuesday with only one day left to file the GSTR-3B return form. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Patanjali reports Rs 8,330 crore revenue in FY 19; food items account for 62% of total sales

Patanjali Ayurved stated that foods and beverages was the largest category with sales of Rs 5,184 crore, which accounted for 62.23 per cent of its total sales.

2. 1,821 cases filed by homebuyers pending with NCLT

A new report by PropEquity stated that sales of housing units fell 10 per cent across India's top nine cities to 52,885 units in the third quarter of 2019 versus the year-ago quarter.

3. BSNL VRS plan: Over half of PSU's workforce opt for early retirement

A BSNL official said that the number of employees who have opted for the VRS till now has crossed 77,000. The VRS scheme will remain open till December 3.

4. YES Bank shares fall nearly 8% in 3 days; here's why

On Tuesday, YES Bank share price declined 4.09 per cent to touch an intraday low of Rs 63.15 apiece against previous closing price of Rs 65.90. Earlier today, the stock gained as much as 2.04 per cent in opening trade to Rs 67.25 apiece on the BSE.

5. GST portal crashes a day before monthly return deadline; taxpayers complain

A day ahead of GST deadline, visitors to the GST portal were greeted with a message that read: "There seems to be an inadvertent problem while communicating with GST system."