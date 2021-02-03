Biz EOD: New guidelines for NBFCs, UCBs; Amazon gets new CEO; Centre pulls up Twitter

Reserve Bank of India released the guidelines for risk-based internal audit (RBIA) for NBFCs and urban co-operative banks. Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon; Andy Jassy, who is currently the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be stepping into Bezos shoes in later this year. The Centre has issued a notice to Twitter to comply with its order to remove content and accounts spreading fake news and inflammatory speech on farmers' protests in India. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1) RBI framework for risk-based internal audit of NBFCs, UCBs

The new framework will be applicable to all deposit taking NBFCs, all non-deposit taking NBFCs with asset size of Rs 5,000 crore and above, and all UCBs with asset size of Rs 500 crore and above.

2) Centre releases Rs 6,000 crore to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

Total Rs 84,000 crore released to all states and UTs so far; this is in addition to borrowing permission of Rs 1,06,830 crore give to states.

3) Take action or face action: Centre's notice to Twitter on 'farmer genocide' hashtag

The government's response came after Twitter 'unilaterally' unblocked over 100 such accounts despite blocking them after the government's advice on January 1.

4) 3 in 4 Indian professionals to actively look for new job in 2021: LinkedIn survey

The report, however, revealed that there is a sense of professional uncertainty and worry among Indian professionals as the job market continues to get more competitive in 2021.

5) Amazon gets jazzy with new CEO Andy Jassy; Bezos keeps Chairman title

Andy Jassy, who is currently the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be stepping into Bezos shoes in later this year.