Biz EOD: RBI's steps to save economy; new tax regime made easier; Hero MotoCorp's profit rises

A week after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced major tax reliefs for the salaried class and measures to boost demand and liquidity crunch, the Reserve Bank of India announces some more steps to revive ailing economy. Income Tax Department has launched a calculator that compares taxes in old and new tax regimes for financial year 2020-21. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,997 crore as compared to Rs 7,865 crore in Q3 FY19. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

After Sitharaman's Budget 2020, RBI takes more steps to revive economy

In a bid to ensure sufficient liquidity in the system, the RBI has decided to conduct term repos of one-year and three-year tenors of appropriate sizes for up to a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy repo rate.

Confused between old, new income tax slabs? I-T Dept launches e-calculator to compare

The calculator compares taxes in old and new tax regimes for financial year 2020-21 and has been hosted on department's official e-filing website -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Hero MotoCorp Q3 profit rises 14% to Rs 880 crore; board announces interim dividend of Rs 65 per share

Hero MotoCorp's revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,997 crore in Q3; two-wheeler industry continues to face challenges amidst an overall economic slowdown, said CFO Niranjan Gupta.

ArcelorMittal reports $1.9 bn net loss in Q4; sales down 15.4% YoY

For the whole year (2019), ArcelorMittal reported a net loss of $2.5 billion as against net income of $5.1 billion in 2018. The steelmaker follows January to December fiscal year.

'Fiscal deficit, inflation in check,' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Presenting the motion of thanks on the President's address, PM Narendra Modi said the vision of his government is "greater investment, better infrastructure, increased value addition, and maximum job creation".