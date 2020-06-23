Biz EOD: Retail firms minimise job losses; Flipkart, Amazon to mention products' origin; Patanjali launches COVID-19 medicine

As the retail sector is gradually opening up in Unlock 1.0, one is hearing about lay-offs, but the retail community is also doing its bit by trying to redeploy unutilised staff in those businesses which are short of employees. Amazon and Flipkart might soon have to display country of origin against products listed on their platforms. Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday, launched 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' medicines to treat coronavirus patients. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1) How retail companies are trying to minimise job losses

As the retail sector is gradually opening up in the Unlock 1.0 phase, one is hearing about lay-offs, but the retail community is also trying to redeploy unutilised staff in businesses which are short of employees.

2) 70% 'Made in China', eh? Centre to ask Flipkart, Amazon, others to disclose 'origin'

Mention of products' country of origin has already been made mandatory for sellers registering new products on GeM (Government e-marketplace) portal.

3) McDonald's, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut see bigger orders coming from home

In the new normal, Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent said, 'We are seeing more orders coming from homes where there could be four or six people, unlike earlier where you go to a Pizza Hut outlet.'

4) India remains 3rd largest economy in purchasing power parity; still way behind China, US

The 2011 round of World Bank's International Comparison Program (ICP) had ranked India ahead of Japan and after the US and China.

5) Patanjali coronavirus medicine: Govt unaware of facts, tells Baba Ramdev's firm to share study details

The government on Tuesday said that it has taken cognizance of the reports in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for treatment of coronavirus by Patanjali Ayurved.