Biz EOD: Deals galore for RIL; bills passed in Monsoon session; Brezza's new avatar, Urban Cruiser

Ambani-led Reliance Industries has signed 18 deals worth Rs 1,90,438 crore since the first COVID-19 infused lockdown was imposed in India in March. On Wednesday alone, the Rajya Sabha passed three key labour reform bills on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety by voice votes. Toyota forayed into the compact SUV segment with the Urban Cruiser - a re-badged version of Maruti's bestseller Vitara Brezza. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. RIL signed 18 deals worth Rs 1.9 lakh cr since COVID-19 outbreak in India

The deal-making process started with world's biggest social media platform, Facebook Inc, pumping in a record Rs 43,574 crore for 9.9 per cent stake in RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) on April 20, making it the largest minority shareholder in RIL.

2. Are Airtel, Voda Idea postpaid customers paying more than Reliance Jio users?

Reliance Jio's masterstroke comes at a time when both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have been talking about the need to increase the prices promptly to mend the telecom industry's financials.

3. Monsoon session: 10 days, 25 bills passed

On Wednesday alone, Rajya Sabha passed three key labour reform bills on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety by voice votes; in total, Upper House had to hold 18 sittings but only 10 could be held due to fear of COVID-19 spread in Parliament.

4. Maruti Brezza in a new avatar! Toyota launches Urban Cruiser at Rs 8.4-11.3 lakh

To differentiate itself from the Brezza, Toyota has made cosmetic changes with the bumper and grille of the vehicle in the front and colour combination inside while also doing away with a like to like entry-level variant for the Brezza LXi which has a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh.

5. Apple online store goes live: Online sessions, trade-in options, free no-contact delivery on offer

Customers can now buy all of its products including the recently launched iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE directly from the online portal. It is also offering trade-in options.