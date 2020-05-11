Biz EOD: RIL reclaims Rs 10 lakh crore m-cap; no salary cut for govt employees; Aarogya Setu compulsory for air travel

Reliance Industries reclaimed the Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation mark after the stock of Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate gained over 3 per cent in early trade on Monday. Finance Ministry refuted reports that Centre is planning to slash salaries of its employees. Government is planning to make it compulsory to have Aarogya Setu app installed on mobile phones for air travel. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Reliance Industries reclaims Rs 10 lakh crore market cap mark, stock closes shy of 52-week high

Share price of Reliance Industries rose up to 3.4% to Rs 1,614 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,561.80.

2. No proposal to cut salary of central govt employees, clarifies Finance Ministry

"There is no proposal under consideration of government for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees," Finance Ministry said.

3. Coronavirus: Govt plans to make Aarogya Setu app compulsory for air travel, says report

The Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier indicated that airlines, especially domestic flights, were expected to resume operations by May 15.

4. Coronavirus: Why India dumped rapid testing for mass Elisa-based tests

Mumbai-based medical devices company Transasia Biomedical's German subsidiary Erba Mannheim has already got clearance from the US and Europe to make COVID-19 antibody ELISA kits.

5. Lockdown 3.0: MHA asks states to allow private clinics to operate, free movement for medical personnel

Coronavirus lockdown: MHA said that any restriction on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services.