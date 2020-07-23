Biz EOD: SaaS revenues hit $3.5 bn; D-street adds 2 lakh investors in 4 days; CPSEs to achieve 50% capex targets

Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Indian SaaS revenues hit $3.5 billion in FY20; top 5 vendors own 33% market share

An industry study by NASSCOM with knowledge partners states that India's SaaS companies' revenue has now reached $3.5 billion in FY20, with 75 per cent of the said revenues coming from global sales.

2. Dalal Street adds 2 lakh investors in last 4 days

The monthly tally is improving. In a separate set of data, there were 5.07 crore registered investors as on June 19 2020 after a jump of 8.6 lakh investors over the previous month.

3. Ready to supply 1 lakh COVID-19 testing kits per day: Thermo Fisher India MD

Way back in early March, Thermo Fisher was among the first two companies to receive emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to start making RT-PCR kits for COVID-19 testing.

4. FM Sitharaman asks CPSEs to achieve 50% capex targets by September quarter

Nirmala Sitharaman said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of coronavirus.

5. Download speed returns to pre-COVID levels after a sharp dip in lockdown 1.0

Indian users continued to see significantly lower download speeds compared to pre-lockdown levels during the second phase of lockdown between April 13 and May 3. However, speeds gradually improved over time.