Biz EOD: SBI vs HDFC Bank's m-cap; Private train operators to decide own fares; India's Global Realty Transparency Index improves

Even as State Bank of India (SBI) has a balance sheet four times the size of HDFC Bank, the market capitalisation is just over a third of the private sector lender. Indian Railways will allow private firms which operate trains in future to decide fares to be charged from passengers. Better data on the industry and several green initiatives taken in the past have pushed India's Global Real Estate Transparency Index ranking to 34. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Why is SBI's market cap so less compared to HDFC Bank?

While HDFC Bank has a m-cap of Rs 6.07 lakh crore, SBI with a m-cap of Rs 1.68 lakh crore lags far behind.

2. Private train operators to decide own fares; share gross revenue with Railways

Railways has begun the formal process to allow private companies to run 151 modern passenger trains on 109 pairs of routes across the country.

3. CBSE reduces syllabus 30% for classes 9th to 12th, core concepts retained

CBSE syllabus revised: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal said that CBSE was advised in light of the ongoing situation to revise the curriculum and reduce course load on students of Class 9th to 12th.

4. India's ranking in JLL's Global Realty Transparency Index improves to 34th spot

India's improvement in the ranking has been attributed to its REIT framework, Goods and Services Tax, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Benami Transaction Prohibition (Amendment) Act, and online processing of land records.

5. BT Buzz: Want to make quick bucks in the stock market? Learn what not to do

If you have to take a crack at intraday and F&Os, then start small. Focus on a maximum of one to two stocks during a session in the beginning, but stay away from penny stocks while looking for deals and low prices.