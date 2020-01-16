Biz EOD: SC dismisses AGR review plea; Sensex hits 42,000; Kishore Biyani's advice to start-ups

The Supreme Court has dismissed review petitions by various telecom companies challenging the top court's judgement in the Adjusted Gross Revenue case. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time highs today amid higher global markets after US and China inked a deal that will roll back some tariffs imposed during their trade war. The offline and the online world is converging, when it comes to e-commerce. While companies that started off as online-only have launched physical stores, brick and mortar retailers are increasingly exploring e-tailing options. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Blow to Airtel, Vodafone Idea as SC dismisses review plea in AGR case

Telecom companies, which are looking at a payout of Rs 93,000 crore, had sought relief earlier this month; now they have to pay pending dues to the DoT by January 23.

2. Fiscal deficit understated, not less than 4.66% in FY19, says Subhash Garg

Garg says it will be more convincing if the fiscal deficit goal is defined to include all budgetary and off-budgetary liabilities, which currently are around 4.5 per cent of GDP.

3. Sensex hits 42,000 for first time, Nifty logs record high of 12,389: 10 things to know

Sensex hit a record peak of 42,059 and Nifty logged a fresh record of 12,389 in early trade today. Sun Pharma, Nestle India, HUL, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers.

4. IRCTC share price hits Rs 1,000 mark for first time ahead of India's second private train launch

IRCTC share price rose up to 2.02% to Rs 1,005 compared to the previous close of Rs 985.50 in afternoon trade today.

5. Here's Kishore Biyani's advice to start-ups on how to position brand

At Amazon's event for small businesses, SMBhav, in New Delhi, Kishore Biyani offered the audience some valuable perspective.