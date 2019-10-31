Biz EOD: Sensex at all-time high; fiscal deficit widens; WhatsApp under attack

Both benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended their gains for the fifth straight session on Thursday with the Sensex closing above 40,000 for the second consecutive day. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6,51,554 crore as on September 30, 2019. WhatsApp attributed the attack to NSO Group and its parent company Q Cyber Technologies. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Sensex closes above 40,000 for second consecutive session, hits all-time high of 40,392

With benchmark indices clocking huge rally, investors have become richer by Rs 4.82 lakh crore in last five trading sessions.

2. India's fiscal deficit hits 92.6% of budget estimate at Rs 6.52 lakh crore in April-September

The government had kept the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, which is equivalent to 3.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

3. Indian journalists, human rights activists targeted in WhatsApp spyware attack

WhatsApp attributes the spyware attack to Israeli tech firm NSO Group and its parent company Q Cyber Technologies; the company says it sent special WhatsApp messages to approximately 1,400 users who may have been affected by the attack.

4. Bhalla panel favours India joining RCEP; supports FTAs with trade partners

The report said there is a need to correct the perception that Regional Trade Agreements (or FTAs) have not benefitted India and trade partners have grown at India's cost.

5. Indian Oil Q2 profit nosedives 83% to Rs 563 crore on inventory loss

The company's revenue from operations dipped 12.66 per cent to Rs 1.32 lakh crore in the second quarter of current financial year, compared to Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the year-ago period, dented by decline in fuel consumption amid a slowing economy.