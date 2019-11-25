Biz EOD: Sensex hits new high; WhatsApp helps startups; ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 delivers early gains

Employment in the appliances and consumer electronics industry can jump 62 per cent over the next five-six years if India can achieve higher levels of localisation in manufacturing. Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has invested $250,000 into the startup ecosystem in India. In its twentieth year since its launch, FMCG-to-hotel conglomerate ITC's e-Choupal platform on agri engagement is seeing some early results from its newest version e-Choupal 4.0. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Make in India: Consumer electronics industry can employ 62% more with higher localisation

A Frost & Sullivan-CEAMA analysis now says that employment can grow to 3.6 lakh by 2024/25 with the current state of localisation and to over 4 lakh if Make in India is a true success.

2. Sensex hits fresh lifetime high; 5 factors behind the rally

Benchmark BSE S&P Sensex surged 530 points to hit a fresh closing high of 40,889.23, while NSE Nifty50 soared 164 points higher to end Monday's trade at 12,079.

3. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares rally up to 6%; here's why

Bharti Airtel share price jumped 5.86 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 445.70 apiece compared to Friday's close level of Rs 421 on the BSE. Vodafone Idea share price soared 6.55 per cent to touch a day's high of Rs 6.99.

4. WhatsApp throws surprise for Indian startups, offers $250,000 of ad credits to 500 firms

WhatsApp invests in startups: Only start-ups that are at an early traction or scalable stage and are recognised by the DPIIT will be able to avail the ad credits.

5. ITC sees e-Choupal 4.0 deliver early gains; focus shifts to expanding geographical footprint

ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 is largely about a digital network of ecosystems built by different players.