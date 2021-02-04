Biz EOD: Stock market valuation crosses Rs 200 lakh crore; Railways' revenue declined by Rs 36,993 crore

After climbing to 50,000, stock markets have scaled a new peak -- the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed equities touched Rs 200 lakh crore for the first time in opening trade. The revenue of Indian Railways dipped by Rs 36,993 crore in 2020, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. No more ETF route for minority stake sale; Air India; BPCL strategic sale by June

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that a lot of opportunistic behaviour has been witnessed around the ETFs which impact the long-term valuation of the CPSE stocks.

2. Another milestone! Stock market valuation crosses Rs 200 lakh crore

The jaunt to 50,000 from pandemic lows of March'20 has been aided by a sharp recovery in corporate earnings, benign global liquidity and a much-needed investment-led budget.

3. SEBI ban on Kishore Biyani, others won't sway Reliance deal, says Future Retail

Future Retail Ltd (FRL), in a late-night regulatory filing on Wednesday, February 3, said the order "will have no impact on the ongoing Scheme of Arrangement of the company".

4. Sensex likely to hit 61,000 by 2021-end: Morgan Stanley's super bullish bet

In November 2020, the brokerage had given a Sensex target of 50,000 for 2021-end.

5. Railways' revenue declined by Rs 36,993 crore in 2020 due to pandemic

'Total traffic revenue of railways in the current year to end of December 2020 has declined by Rs 36,993.82 crore compared to corresponding period of last year,' Union railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Parliament.