Biz EOD: TRAI's no-regulation stance; mixed impact of SEBI's new margin rules; COVID-19 to become seasonal

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended that no regulations should be applied to over-the-top (OTT) communication services, at least for now. Turnover data available with stock exchanges suggests a mixed impact of SEBI's new margin rule so far. Scientists have predicted that coronavirus will become a seasonal virus in countries with temperate climates only when herd humanity is attained. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. TRAI's no-regulation stance on WhatsApp, Messenger, JioChat to keep chats private, free

TRAI's no-intervention stance would mean that consumers of OTT services can communicate with each other without being worried about anybody snooping on them.

2. Has Modi's tax policy deepened govt's resource crunch? A Tamil Nadu legislator believes so

DMK legislator P Thiagarajan's comments come while the government is scrambling to find money to fund its key expenditure programmes.

3. SEBI new margin rules: Daily cash turnover plunges 29%; F&O stable

The average daily turnover in the cash segment for Asia's oldest bourse BSE has fallen to Rs 3,137.23 crore compared with Rs 4,432.38 crore in the previous month.

4. Flipkart to create 70,000 jobs ahead of festive season, Big Billion Day Sale

Flipkart is aiming to create 70,000 jobs across its supply chain ahead of festive season; the e-tailer will enable GSTIN on invoices to help small businesses claim input tax credit.

5. COVID-19 to become seasonal? Herd immunity will decide frequency of outbreak, claims study

Dr Hassan Zaraket of the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, added, 'COVID-19 is here to stay and it will continue to cause outbreaks year-round until herd immunity is achieved'.