Biz EOD: Unemployment rises, Maruti Suzuki sales grow, RCEP fear grips Ludhiana

Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. GST collection falls 5.29% y-o-y to Rs 95,380 crore in October

GST collection declined 5.29 per cent to Rs 95,380 crore in October 2019, in comparison to the same month last year.

2. India's unemployment rate rises to 3-year high of 8.5% in October: CMIE

As per CMIE data, an estimated 40.49 crore persons were employed in India during May-August 2019, compared to 40.24 crore people employed during these months a year ago.

3. Maruti Suzuki posts growth for first time since February, reports 2.3% rise in October sales

Maruti dispatched 139,121 units to its dealerships across the country last month against 135,948 units in October last year.

4. Fear of RCEP grips sewing machines maker to bicycle producers in Ludhiana

It will be hard for Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to ignore cumulative voices being heard from across the country, against RCEP and its unknown perils.

5. Electoral bonds worth Rs 6,100 crore sold in 19 months; highest in Mumbai, Kolkata

According to an ADR report, most electoral bonds were sold in Mumbai at Rs 1,880 crore, followed by Rs 1,440 crore in Kolkata, Rs 919 crore in New Delhi and Rs 838 crore in Hyderabad among other cities.