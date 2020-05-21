Biz EOD: US to delist Chinese firms; hope for apparel exporters; airlines to resume flights

In a major move, the US Senate has given its approval to a legislation that may block some of the Chinese firms from getting listed on American stock exchanges. Opening of lockdown in Europe and the US is bringing cheer to apparel manufacturers in India as supply orders revive. Airlines have received permissions to resume domestic flight operations from May 25 in a calibrated manner in India after two months of lockdown. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Cyclone Amphan: Rs 10,000 crore West Bengal general insurance market stares at heavy losses

In the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, the biggest hit to insurance companies would come from property or the industrial all-risk policies; the next biggest hit would be from motor and crop policies

2. Senate passes bill to delist nearly 800 Chinese firms from US stock exchanges

The bill, introduced by Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, and Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, seeks to delist companies not abiding by the US accounting laws

3. Hope for apparel exporters as US, Europe buyers place orders; shortage of workers continue

Even as Home Ministry has relaxed lockdown rules and allowed states to decide on inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, many state governments have taken a cautious approach and are reluctant in permitting free flow of transport

4. Airlines allowed to resume flights with riders; here's all you need to know

Airlines are allowed to resume about a third of their operations from Monday, with additional rules like no meals onboard, temperature checks for all passengers and full protective gear for the crew

5. Ramp-up operations, increase investment, Sitharaman tells India Inc

Industry leaders flag issues such as low demand and need for policy reforms in sectors such as aviation, automotive and tourism, which have been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic