Biz EOD: Voda Idea, Airtel seek 15 yrs to pay AGR dues; Oxford COVID vaccine shows promise; lay-offs at IndiGo

Telecom service providers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have sought a window of 15 years from the Supreme Court to repay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The first phase of human trials for COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, officially known as AZD1222, have appeared to be safe and prompted a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot, as per a report published in British medical journal Lancet. IndiGo will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce in view of the disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced its CEO Ronojoy Dutta. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe, can train immune system

Trials on 1.077 people showed that the vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, led to generation of antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus.

2. AGR case: Vodafone Idea, Airtel seek 15 years to pay dues; Supreme Court reserves order

While the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reserved its orders on the time to be given to telcos for staggered payments, the court reportedly said that 20 years is too long a period to make payments.

3. Coronavirus impact: IndiGo to lay off 10% workforce, says CEO Ronojoy Dutta

In a statement on Monday, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that the coronavirus pandemic has forced the airline to deviate from its growth trajectory charted six months ago.

4. Coronavirus: Britain seeks early access to 90 million doses of potential vaccines

The UK will now have access to three different types of vaccines being developed domestically and globally, UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.

5. Check Point to protect IoT devices and networks against advanced cyber-attacks

This new solution will deliver threat prevention and security management capabilities to block even unknown cyber-attacks at both IoT network and IoT device level, using threat intelligence and innovative IoT-specific security services.