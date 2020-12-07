Biz EOD: Aditya Puri backs corporates in banking; Jio's slowing consumer growth may worry competitors

Former HDFC Bank MD and CEO Aditya Puri has said allowing big corporates in the banking business is not a bad idea if there is a proper regulatory framework to ensure appropriate action in time. The latest subscriber data released by TRAI shows market leader Reliance Jio might be losing steam, which might cause trouble for Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Agitated farmers, who are protesting at Delhi's borders for the past 12 days against the recently enacted three contentious farm laws, have announced 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, Tuesday. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Corporates in banking? Not a bad idea, thinks HDFC Bank ex-boss Aditya Puri

An internal working group of RBI has recommended that large corporates should be allowed to set up banks. Aditya Puri says if credit, scale and regulations can be ensured, then allowing them is almost a necessity.

2. Reliance Jio's slowing subscriber growth a warning sign for Airtel, Vodafone Idea

In a recent report, Goldman Sachs analysts said that following their conversations with investors, there's a view that Jio will not raise prices and as such Airtel and Vodafone Idea may have to roll back prices if they raise them.

3. Are social media platforms obligated to protect free speech and expression?

The government should also consider setting up of a unit where platforms may voluntarily (sans any obligation) refer content issues for guidance and views. The platforms can therefore be saved from taking a view on their own accord in tricky situations.

4. Vodafone Idea gives extra month's salaries to all employees

The telco has been making losses and is aiming to ramp up its 4G network and clear the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

5. Bharat Bandh on Dec 8; all you need to know

Bharat Bandh will start tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm. Members of farmers' unions will block national highways and occupy toll plazas, said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union.